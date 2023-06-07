Looking Back at Andrew McCutchen’s Milestone Hits

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen remained three hits shy of 2,000 for his career when he went 0 for 2 with two walks Tuesday night in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 11-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park.

The veteran outfielder/designated hitter has four games left on this homestand to reach the milestone. The Pirates and Athletics close out their three-game series Wednesday afternoon then the New York Mets visit for a three-game series beginning Friday night.

No. 1: June 4, 2009

McCutchen was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his major-league debut in a matinee game against the New York Mets at PNC Park.

It took McCutchen just one plate appearance to notch his first hit. He grounded a single up the middle off Mike Pelfrey to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

The Pirates won the game 11-6 as McCutchen went 2 for 4 with a walk and three runs scored. Utility infielder Ramon Vazquez had a 4-for-4 day for the Pirates.

Click here for a look at more milestone hits in the 15-year veteran’s career from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

