CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An emu was on the loose in Chartiers Township on Thursday.

The emu was spotted wandering along Pike Street in the Meadowlands area.

Workers at Meadow Lands Supply Company took quick action and kept the bird from running into the street.

The emu is safely back with its owner.

