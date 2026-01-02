Lottery ticket sold in Lawrence County wins $50K in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle weekly drawing

A lottery ticket sold in Lawrence County just won big.

The ticket number 00488501 was sold between Dec. 23 and 29 at Tic Toc Food Mart, located at 1001 Mount Jackson Road in North Beaver Township.

The winning ticket won $50,000 in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle weekly drawing.

It’s one of two tickets to win a prize this week from the Raffle, which will have its final drawing on Saturday. The other winning ticket, with the number 00412130, was sold in Mifflin County.

You can check if your ticket won by visiting a lottery retailer or using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery app.

