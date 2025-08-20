Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory bringing mobile museum back to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is bringing its Mobile Museum to PNC Park in Pittsburgh, offering fans a chance to hold bats used by baseball legends.

The event runs Friday through Sunday, when the Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies.

Fans attending the event will have the unique opportunity to hold game-used bats from Pittsburgh icons such as Roberto Clemente, Dave Parker, Al Oliver and Jason Kendall, along with a replica bat of Louisville Slugger pioneer Pete Browning.

“Taking these legendary artifacts on the road is one of the most fun and rewarding parts of what we do,” said Deana Lockman, executive director of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.

In addition to the interactive experience, the Mobile Museum will feature rare artifacts and displays, including a giant LEGO Pirates cap, a 1979 World Series champions commemorative bat and an Andrew McCutchen model Mc70 bat.

Guests can watch bat-making demonstrations that showcase how bats were crafted in the early days of baseball, providing a fascinating and family-friendly feature of the Mobile Museum.

Museum admission passes will be distributed, allowing fans to explore the craftsmanship and legacy behind baseball’s most iconic bat brand.

The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, located in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, is home to The Big Bat, the world’s largest baseball bat at 120 feet tall, and offers engaging exhibits and an award-winning factory tour.

