‘Loyalty and dedication’: Castle Shannon police mourn loss of K-9 Dixon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Castle Shannon police are mourning the loss of their department’s K-9.

Officials announced that Dixon, an “integral part of our law enforcement team,” died Monday following an unexpected illness.

Dixon was born in the Czech Republic on Oct. 20, 2016. His handler, Officer Justin Majors, selected Dixon in December 2017 and trained him at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.

Dixon was introduced to the community on Feb. 12, 2018, during a borough council meeting.

The German shepherd was preceded by K-9 officers Xato, Nitro and Riad.

“The Castle Shannon Police Department extends its gratitude to Dixon for his loyalty and dedication to our community, as well as to Officer Majors and his family for their sacrifices and contributions to Dixon’s service,” officials stated. “We will deeply miss Dixon and honor his memory by continuing to serve and protect our community with the same loyalty and dedication he embodied.”

