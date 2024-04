WASHINGTON, Pa. — Ludacris will be performing in the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The Grammy award-winning rapper will be at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington on July 19.

Tickets go on presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and regular sale starts Friday.

