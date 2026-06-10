Macy’s donates $10,000 to Pittsburgh organization to help graduates dress their best

PITTSBURGH — Macy’s is helping local students dress their best as they get ready to enter the workforce.

On Tuesday, Macy’s donated $10,000 to the Pittsburgh Promise.

Students were able to pick out workplace-ready outfits and get help from stylists.

“I’m excited. With my gift card, I hope to be able to use it to get some professional attire since I’m starting out in the professional world,” recent graduate Kyia Frazier-Regus said. “Hope to step my foot in the ground and possibly be able to use it during interviews.”

Organizers say it’s about more than just clothes; it’s about confidence, as these students take their next steps.

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