Mad Chicken coming to South Side, continuing a trend of chicken restaurants in Pittsburgh

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Chicken A new banner sign in the window at 1324 East Carson Street announcing that a new location of the Wisconsin-based Mad Chicken restaurant is set to open there in what will be the third location in the region. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Mad Chicken, the Wisconsin-based restaurant that brings an Egyptian sense of flavor to the Nashville Hot category, is continuing its expansion into western Pennsylvania.

After originally opening its first location in the region at Ross Park Mall two years ago, the growing chain is working to build off its new downtown location, with a second urban restaurant on the South Side.

While the restaurant opened in a former BRGR restaurant downtown, Mad Chicken has a banner sign in the window in its new location at 1324 East Carson Street in what was formerly a Wing Stop.

