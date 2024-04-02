Mail-in ballots for Pennsylvania primary election to be mailed this week, officials say

Mail-in ballots for the April 23 primary election will be mailed to voters this week, the Allegheny County Election Division announced.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is April 16. Voters who are interested in voting by mail are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure timely delivery. The deadline to register to vote in the April 23 election is Monday, April 8.

Registered Allegheny County voters may also apply for a mail-in ballot and receive the ballot on the spot, also known as “over the counter” voting, starting Tuesday in the lobby of the County Office Building at 542 Forbes Avenue. Over-the-counter voting is available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After the April 16 deadline for mail-in voting applications, voters who need to vote before April 23 have to request an emergency ballot at the County Office Building.

Voters who received their ballot in the mail may return it via the mail or at a ballot return site. Ballot return sites will be open Saturday, April 13 and April 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14 and April 21, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters may return completed mail-in ballots at these locations:

East End: Carnegie Public Library of Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

South: South Park Ice Rink, 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

North: North Park Ice Rink, 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford, PA 15090

East: Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge, 901 Centerview Drive, Plum, PA 15239

West: 911 Call Center, 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon, PA 15108

Mon Valley: Kane McKeesport, 100 Ninth Street, McKeesport, PA 15132

Completed mail-in and absentee ballots may also be returned at the Ross Street entrance of the County Office Building Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 18 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Friday, April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; and on Election Day, hours are the same as the polling hours, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. All ballots must be received by 8 pm on Election Day, April 23.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group