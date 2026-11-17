WEST PITTSBURG, Pa. — New Castle Police and the United States Postal Service are looking for the person they say broke into the mail collection box outside the West Pittsburg Post Office overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Police said someone pried open the mailbox door and destroyed the lock, potentially stealing mail left inside.

A U.S. Postal Service employee told Channel 11 he emptied the collection box late Saturday morning. But, police said any mail deposited after that time may have been taken.

New Castle Police said only one piece of mail remained inside the open box when they were called. It is unclear exactly how much mail was taken, if any, or who may be impacted.

“It’s the first time, I’ve lived here all my life, 68 years, that’s never happened before that I remember,” said Ron Kosior of West Pittsburg.

New Castle Police Department Chief David Cumo said his department is calling on whoever is responsible to turn themselves in. He told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek that stealing mail could impact residents’ day-to-day life, especially if they are mailing bills that need to be paid.

“If the gas company isn’t receiving their pay, the water company, especially now that the weather’s changing, it’s important that people know if their bills are being paid if it was put in there to go out,” Cumo said.

Stealing mail is a federal crime.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen something to report it, but are also calling on whoever’s responsible to come forward.

“Obviously what we want to do is find out number one what happened and make sure that the people that were affected by the theft itself know what they’re dealing with and know what to expect so they can get ahead of it,” Cumo said.

The damaged mailbox was removed from the sidewalk. A post office employee told Channel 11 it will be replaced.

Police encourage residents who mailed items over the weekend to contact recipients directly to confirm the mail has been delivered.

Some people told Channel 11 they would change how they mail things moving forward.

“Oh, I’ll go inside now,” Kosior said.

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