Major $43M project will renovate, expand Allegheny General Hospital’s emergency department

PITTSBURGH — A major project is underway to renovate and expand the emergency department at Allegheny General Hospital on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Allegheny Health Network announced the multi-phased, $43 million project Tuesday morning, which his slated to be completed by the end of 2027.

“At AGH, we are committed to providing exceptional care and services for every emergency health need, and this new facility will greatly expand our capacity to do so,” said Imran Qadeer, MD, president of AGH. “It will be a facility that better accommodates the growing demand for emergency services and empowers one of the best emergency medicine teams in the country to excel in meeting that demand.”

The new emergency department will have a total of 57 treatment rooms, including 48 patient beds. Each room will have ambient glass enclosures for a transparent environment, which AHN said will improve visibility and navigation for both staff and patients.

AHN emergency department patient room rendering (Allegheny Health Network)

The project will be completed in five stages to minimize disruption to patient care.

The first stage, expected to be completed this fall, includes a new waiting area, triage and care initiation rooms and a comfortable space for patients waiting for test results.

AHN emergency department waiting room rendering (Allegheny Health Network)

“A critical component of the AGH emergency department redesign is improving efficiency so we can provide better, faster care to more patients,” said Bobby Kapur, MD, chair of emergency medicine at AHN. “This enhanced capability allows us to better serve our community, accept more critical transfers from other area hospitals and ensure those needing the most advanced care promptly receive it.”

The first phase will also include a relocated entrance to the emergency department and a new centralized security station staffed by Highmark Health police officers. In addition, a larger X-ray room will be constructed adjacent to existing CT rooms.

The second phase includes relocating and expanding the emergency department’s trauma and resuscitation rooms, and adding six spacious trauma bays, which can be converted into negative-pressure rooms for critically ill patients.

AHN Nurses Station Rendering (Allegheny Health Network)

Future phases include a new lounge, adding treatment rooms for patients with behavioral health needs, and a dedicated corridor with direct elevator access to the trauma ICU, operating rooms and radiology suite to make it easier to transport patients to and from the emergency department.

Allegheny Health Network said the new emergency department is "part of a broader plan to transform the AGH campus over the next decade, further solidifying the institution’s long legacy of clinical excellence and innovation, as well as its leading role as the academic medical hub and quaternary pacesetter of Highmark Health’s Living Health model."

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group