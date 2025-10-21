Major battery manufacturer expanding operations, moving corporate headquarters to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that Eos Energy Enterprises is relocating its headquarters to Western Pennsylvania and expanding its already existing manufacturing operations in the area — a $352.9 million investment that will create 1,000 new jobs.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is supporting the project with a $22 million investment, while Allegheny County is contributing $2 million.

Eos currently leases two facilities in Turtle Creek and, as part of its expansion into the region, will lease a 432,000-square-foot facility in Marshall Township.

Eos will then relocate its corporate headquarters from New Jersey to Nova Place on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Shapiro says the move will support Eos’s proprietary battery management system, software, controls, analytics platform and corporate operations.

“The demand for energy is going up — and my Administration is capitalizing on Pennsylvania’s strengths as a national energy leader,” a statement from Gov. Shapiro said. “We’re doubling down on our efforts to aggressively compete for — and win — major projects like this one.”

Eos is strengthening partnerships with area universities, notably with Carnegie Mellon, to cultivate a workforce skilled in robotics, AI, computer science and engineering.

Founded in 2008, Eos develops American-made aqueous zinc batteries, targeting the utility, industrial and commercial sectors for power storage. The company emphasizes sustainable clean energy systems and resilient power grids.

