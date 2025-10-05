Major Jefferson Hills road to close for about a month

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A major roadway in Allegheny County will soon close for about a month.

A section of Coal Valley Road that runs through Jefferson Hills and into Clairton will be closed starting Monday due to construction for the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s southern section of the Mon/Fayette Expressway State Route 51 to Interstate 376 Project.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of October, depending on weather.

The closure affects the section of Coal Valley Road between State Route 837 (North State Street) and State Route 885 (Clairton Road), with a nearly four-mile detour in place through Jefferson Hills and Clairton.

During the closure, crews will be performing overhead bridge work and slope stabilization.

