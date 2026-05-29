Major League umpires deliver stuffed animals to UPMC Children’s Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH — Major League umpires delivered some joy by sharing their love of baseball at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The umpires for the Pirates series against the Cubs stopped by the hospital on Thursday.

They spent some time with the kids and their families and gave them some Build-A-Bear stuffed animals.

Kids could even pick out some clothes and accessories for their new friends.

“It’s being able to take a little bit of time out of our day, and like I said, help these kids bring some smiles to their faces, we know they’re going through some very difficult times,” major league umpire Dan Bellino said.

The event also marked a very special milestone. The umpires gave out their 25,000 “Build-A-Bear” since this program started 20 years ago.

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