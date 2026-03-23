Major water main break along Route 51 draining tanks in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A major water main break is impacting service in multiple communities.

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa on Monday announced a “significant water break” of a 16-inch transmission line on the exit ramp of Route 51.

Officials say this break is resulting in a significant loss of water in tanks within Aliquippa.

Some Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa customers will be without water until repairs are made and the plant can resume operations. A timeline of when the work would be done was not immediately available.

The water authority also urged customers in West Aliquippa, the Industrial Park, Potter Township and Raccoon Township to conserve water.

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