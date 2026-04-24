Makai Lemon reveals just how close he was to joining Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

Makai Lemon was moments away from pulling on a Pittsburgh Steelers hat and walking out to the 2026 NFL Draft stage to embrace Roger Goodell.

He had two different Pennsylvania phone numbers calling him, with differing area codes. Soon after, he became the Philadelphia Eagles’ newest weapon.

“Pittsburgh called me. I thought they were gonna draft me, and then the Eagles called me at the same time,” Lemon said during a press conference after being drafted. “(I was) just finding out that they traded up to get me, so I feel like it was meant to be. I’m super excited that they traded up, so they’re getting my all. I’m super excited to be in Philly.”

The Eagles cut the line in front of the Steelers, trading up to pick No. 20 overall from No. 23. The Steelers instead selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor at No. 21.

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