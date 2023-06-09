Male in critical condition after overnight shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A male is in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings overnight.

Officers responded to a 16-round ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Chauncey Drive just before 1:15 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A male victim who reportedly ran from the area arrived at a local hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Channel 11 saw officers surrounding a vehicle at UPMC Mercy Hospital that appeared to have broken out windows.

The investigation is ongoing.

