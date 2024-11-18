Man, 25, in critical condition after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Aliquippa Sunday night.

The City of Aliquippa Police Department said officers were called to 400 Superior Avenue, Valley Terrace B Building, at at 9:08 p.m. for reports of a man, 25, who had been shot in the chest.

Police said the victim was shot in the back and the bullet had exited out of his chest. He was flown to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Beaver.

