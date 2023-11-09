Man, 75, dead after being hit by car in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A man died after being hit by a car in North Braddock Thursday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Braddock Avenue and O’Connell Boulevard at 8:14 a.m.

A car was driving north on Braddock Avenue when it left the roadway and hit a 75-year-old man, according to Allegheny County police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group