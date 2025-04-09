Man accused of bringing flash-bang grenade to Pittsburgh International Airport charged federally

A man accused of bringing a flash-bang grenade to the Pittsburgh International Airport has now been federally charged.

Zachary Vincent Velling, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was stopped by TSA in November 2024.

Investigators said he had a live flash-bang grenade on him as he tried to go through the main security checkpoint.

Allegheny County Police called the FBI in to help investigate. His local charges were dropped so the federal charge of possession of an unregistered firearm could be filed.

“Attempting to pass through airport security with any firearm or destructive device poses an unacceptable risk of harm to the innocent traveling public,” said Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti. “This danger is heightened when, as in this case, the destructive device is possessed illegally. We are steadfast in our commitment to work with our partners at the FBI, ATF, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, and Transportation Security Administration to ensure safe air travel.”

He could receive up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

