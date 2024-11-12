Live flash-bang grenade found in bag at Pittsburgh International Airport; West Virginia man charged

PITTSBURGH — A West Virginia man is facing criminal charges after police say he brought a live flash-bang grenade to the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the flash-bang grenade was found in the bag of Zachary Velling, 25, of Morgantown, W.Va., at the airport’s main security checkpoint at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday.

A bomb squad technician responded to the airport and confirmed the grenade was live. It was safely removed from the area.

The FBI has also been notified of this incident.

Police say Velling faces two misdemeanor charges for prohibitive offensive weapons and criminal attempt – carrying explosives on conveyances.

