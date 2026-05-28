Man accused of committing string of vehicle break-ins, stealing SUV in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of stealing an SUV and committing a string of vehicle break-ins in Westmoreland County is behind bars.

According to information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation began on Monday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

Police said a Chevrolet Traverse was stolen on North Pennsylvania Avenue in Greensburg between 2:42 and 2:45 a.m. It was later found, unoccupied, at 9 a.m. on North Main Street.

As the day continued, people along Meadowbrook Avenue reported items being stolen from vehicles, including keys.

Later, a Tesla vehicle captured an image of a man in gym shorts that had a local school district’s logo on them.

A set of keys that was stolen from Meadowbrook Avenue had a tracker on the keychain. It led police to Hawksworth Garden Apartments.

Officers got access to the apartment building’s surveillance video, which showed a man in the same shorts spotted earlier, leaving the building at around 2 a.m. and returning just before 3 a.m.

Witnesses told police the man who was staying at the apartment where the keys were found was Amaud Boyden, 19, of Pittsburgh.

When officers encountered Boyden, he gave them permission to search his bag. Inside, they found three sets of keys and the shorts he was seen wearing earlier. Police said he admitted to breaking into at least six vehicles.

Boyden is charged with theft and receiving stolen property charges.

He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

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