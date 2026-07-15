Brookline residents hold meeting with police to discuss continued fight to stop vehicle break-ins

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh neighborhood is asking for more help in stopping vehicle break-ins. Police officers are stressing that they need help from the community to do their best.

Neighbors in Brookline recently signed a petition asking for targeted patrols dedicated to car break-ins and thefts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brookline residents call for increased police patrols as vehicle break-ins continue

Members of the Brookline Block Watch spoke with officers about the state of crime in the neighborhood at a meeting on Tuesday night.

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The best thing officers say they can do is report the crimes directly to the police.

“Call and report it. That way, you guys can determine the patterns and the routines of the people who are doing this. So you can begin to identify those, to predict what’s going to happen,” one officer said.

Channel 11 has also reported that residents in Bloomfield have been experiencing a similar string of break-ins.

Police say the reports should come from the victims themselves, not second-hand reports from neighbors or friends.

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