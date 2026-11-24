ROCHESTER, Pa. — Police in Rochester Borough are warning residents about a man allegedly handing out business cards for a “modeling agency” after a 15-year-old girl received one in September in a Sheetz parking lot.

Police say just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 18, Dylan Emminger approached a high school student, who was still wearing her uniform from a high school football game, and handed her a business card reading “Talent Works.” That business card also said it was a “modeling agency” and listed a local number.

“It’s freaking crazy, no one’s paying attention anymore like they used to,” Bill Greene said.

Police said Emminger instructed the girl to call him to meet for lunch and to think about the opportunity.

Police said Emminger claimed he did not realize she was underage.

The teenager returned home and told her uncle, who went to Sheetz, confronted Emminger and called police.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible praised the girl’s uncle for intervening immediately.

“My hat goes off to that uncle. He’s really the one who kind of broke this open for us,” Bible said. “If he had not gone and confronted that individual and the police ended up showing up, we may not have caught this guy, or it might have just got overlooked.”

According to police, Emminger admitted he was recruiting women for a webcam business connected to a pornographic website, receiving a 10% finder’s fee for each person he introduced to the site.

When questioned about choosing the Sheetz convenience store, Emminger told officers, “There’s a lot of pretty girls that come here.”

Bible stated that his office instructed Rochester police to issue a public warning on Facebook to determine whether Emminger or others had approached any other children.

“Please come forward to the Rochester police so we can build a larger case on this individual, or if it’s a network of individuals,” Bible said.

Channel 11 called the phone number listed on the card Tuesday afternoon, but it is no longer in service.

The legitimate Talent Works agency, which operates offices in New York City and Los Angeles, told Channel 11 that it represents only adult actors in the SAG-AFTRA union and has no affiliation with Emminger or any operations involving minors in Pennsylvania.

Emminger’s criminal case is moving forward after he waived his preliminary hearing in district court last Thursday.

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