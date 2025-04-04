Man accused of killing woman during shootout in Westmoreland County arrested in North Carolina

A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Westmoreland County has been arrested.

Maleek Green, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said Green is a suspect in a shooting that happened on Lowry Avenue in Jeanette in June 2023.

Brianna Lartz, 25, was killed in that shooting.

Witnesses told police Green and another man were firing shots at each other inside a house. Police believe one of those shots hit and killed Lartz.

Police believe a large sale of cocaine was taking place at the time.

Green is charged with first-degree murder, murder of the second degree, robbery, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

