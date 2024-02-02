Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Brackenridge man is accused of hitting a police officer with his truck, running down and killing a dog, and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police arrested Adam Hileman yesterday, after a pursuit from East Palestine, OH to Chippewa Township, Beaver County. Investigators say Hileman was going 100 miles per hour at times, through multiple busy intersections.

Sources tell Channel 11 it started as a sting operation in East Palestine, but as officers went to arrest Hileman, he jumped in his truck, striking an officer as he sped off.

Police say Hileman got off the road at Brady’s Run Dog Park, driving onto the path where he hit and killed a dog.

He then took off again, going off-road and around a gate at a Gun Club, where he stopped at a dead-end.

Officers shot pepper balls into his truck, where he reportedly barricaded himself after the chase. Investigators say he appeared to be high, with a white substance on his nose. He was given Narcan and taken to the hospital before going to jail.

State police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group