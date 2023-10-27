Man accused of opening fire on car outside McKnight Road Target taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of opening fire on a car outside Target on McKnight Road on Tuesday night has been taken into custody.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Sharp-Haymon, 21, was taken into custody in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Detectives worked with Ross Township detectives for 48 hours to locate Sharp-Haymon.

Thursday, investigators tracked down a vehicle associated with him and initiated a traffic stop on First Avenue.

Sharp-Haymon was arrested without incident.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday evening.

Some shoppers said it was a huge relief to hear that Sharp-Haymon was caught.

“We come here after work late to shop, grab some [stuff] so it’s definitely scary to find out there was a shooting the other night but glad police caught him,” said Tyler Kasardl.

“We were really excited when we found out police did catch him. We feel safe and we do come here late at night so it is good we know we are taken care of and it is safe,” said Annie Jakuvek, Target shopper.

