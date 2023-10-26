Man wanted for attempted homicide after opening fire on car outside McKnight Road Target, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a man accused of opening fire on a car outside Target on McKnight Road.

Ross Township police are working to track down Kenneth Sharp-Haymon, from Wilkinsburg.

He’s charged with five counts of attempted murder, among other charges, after investigators say he shot up a car full of people Tuesday night in the Target parking lot on McKnight Road.

“It’s a little unnerving to have my wife and kids who shop here all the time and just to see that kind of dangerous stuff around,” said Target shopper Ben Hazelton.

He and other shoppers Wednesday night were shocked to learn about the violent incident.

“I didn’t expect that to happen, said shopper Justine McDonald. “Actually, when I heard about it I heard it was a joke or something.”

According to the police report, Sharp-Haymon fired 11 shots.

Two of them hit the exterior wall of the Target, leaving marks on the store. Six of them hit a car with five people inside — one being his ex-girlfriend.

Police say none of the people were hit by the gunfire.

One person was cut by shattered glass.

“That’s terrible,” said McDonald. Who wants to come here and gunshots fired, that’s scary to know, especially when I come here with my kids.”

Police say Sharp-Haymon took off, as did the victims.

Officers found their car down McKnight Road on Evergreen Road.

Investigators went to the home of Sharp-Haymon’s current girlfriend in Ross Township and saw him run away through the back door.

They were unable to find him but issued an arrest warrant.

Court filings show Sharp-Haymon is due in court next month for a non-jury trial in a separate incident after he allegedly led Shaler and Ross Township Police on a chase back in May.

That also began following a domestic incident and surveillance video captured him walking through people’s backyards trying to avoid police.

Sharp-Haymon was released on non-monetary bond following that arrest back in May.

If you see him or know where he is currently, you’re asked to contact Ross Township Police.

