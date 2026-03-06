Man accused of pretending to be officer, showing badge when confronted by police in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who pretended to be an officer, Verona police say.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Verona police were patrolling in the River Town Shopping Center when they saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot, according to a social media post from the department.

Police say the vehicle’s registration was found to be suspended due to an insurance cancellation.

When officers confronted the owner, 53-year-old Walter Hinton, he reportedly showed a badge and claimed to be an area police officer. He then told officers that they were wrong to check his vehicle and confront him.

Officers later found that Hinton had never been a police officer locally and is not certified to be one in Pennsylvania, police say, adding that Hinton has a prior criminal record.

Hinton is charged with impersonating a public servant. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Verona Police Department.

