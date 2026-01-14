Man accused of raping teen in Westmoreland County receives sentence

LATROBE, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for raping a teen in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said Randy Shipley, 40, of Huntingdon County, learned his punishment on Wednesday.

He will spend 10 to 20 years in state prison.

Shipley was charged in 2024 after police said he had sexual relations with a 13-year-old in Latrobe.

Police said the victim told investigators that Shipley forced her to drink alcohol before the assault.

Experts said they found Shipley’s DNA on the victim’s clothing.

He pleaded guilty to rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Shipley is still being held at the Forest County Jail for a parole violation case and is also being investigated in an unrelated case out of Jefferson County.

