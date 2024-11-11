Man accused of robbing Butler County gas station armed with hammer

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he robbed a Butler County gas station while armed with a hammer.

State police were called to the Kwik Fill gas station on North Main Street Extension in Center Township just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 10.

An employee told state police that the suspect threatened him with a hammer and left with cash.

While troopers were canvasing the area near the gas station, they found the suspect, identified as Zackary Nickolas Clark, 27.

Clark was taken into custody without incident, state police said. He was taken to the Butler County Prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group