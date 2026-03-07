Man accused of robbing Uniontown bank at knifepoint

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man accused of robbing a Uniontown bank while armed with a knife is in custody.

A Uniontown Police Department official says the armed robbery happened around 3 p.m. Friday at Somerset Trust Bank.

The official said the man entered the bank and asked the teller to check his account, then left after being told there were no funds. He reportedly returned minutes later, armed with a knife and demanding money.

Police say the man was quickly apprehended and is currently being held in the Fayette County Prison.

