Man accused of sexually assaulting another man in Dormont Eat’n Park’s bathroom

DORMONT, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulting another man in the bathroom at the Eat’n Park in Dormont.

According to a criminal complaint, the assault happened on Nov. 16.

The victim reported that he had gone to the bathroom at the restaurant when he was approached by another man, later identified as James Callozzo. Callozzo asked him a sexual question, exposed himself, grabbed the victim’s pants and insisted the victim stay in the bathroom when he tried to leave.

A waitress at the restaurant told detectives that Callozzo was a regular there and that he had previously been arrested out of state for a sexual offense-related case, the complaint said. The waitress also said that because of inappropriate remarks he made, the restaurant purposefully did not assign his table with male waiters.

Callozzo is charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure and invasion of privacy.

