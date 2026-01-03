Man accused of shooting, killing another man in Hempfield Township home on New Year’s Eve

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing a criminal homicide charge after police say he shot and killed a man in a home in Hempfield Township.

Police were called to the 300 block of Hugh Street in Hempfield Township on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m.

According to court documents, the caller identified himself as Robert Donald Naugle Jr.

Police say he said, “I walked in on my wife with another man and killed him.” They added that Naugle said he checked the victim’s pulse to make sure he was dead.

The victim was identified as James Thomas.

Troopers said they spoke with Emily Naugle after arriving at the scene. She told them that she and Robert Naugle were married but that Robert had filed for divorce in November. She said he had moved out two days before the shooting. She described Thomas as a friend.

Police said Robert Naugle confessed to the crime during an interview. He said that Emily Naugle had canceled plans with him and then he went to the house anyway. He saw a vehicle parked in the gravel lot outside the house and entered through the basement door before police say he shot at the victim 10 times.

Police said he told troopers he wanted Thomas to die.

Naugle is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group