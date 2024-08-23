Man accused of speeding, causing deadly crash that killed passenger in Salem Township arrested

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Ohio man charged in a crash that left his passenger dead in Salem Township last year was arrested this week, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Ricardo Hardy, who is charged with homicide by vehicle, was taken into custody in Ohio this week.

On July 25, 2023, Pennsylvania state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 22 near Route 819.

Police said that Hardy was the driver of an SUV involved in the crash. A juvenile, who was a passenger in the SUV, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died three days later.

Witnesses told police that the SUV driven by Hardy was reportedly seen speeding on Route 22 as he approahced a four-way intersection.

State police then performed an accident reconstruction and spoke to medics on scene who took Hardy to the hospital. He allegedly told medics that he believed he hydroplaned before the collision.

Following an investigation, troopers believe Hardy was recklessly operating his vehicle prior to the crash. Troopers said they determined he was driving between 80-82 miles per hour at the time of the crash and was driving too fast for weather conditions.

