Man accused of stabbing another man multiple times during fight in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man multiple times during a fight in Westmoreland County.

Police were called to Westmoreland Road in Penn Township at 10:17 p.m. on March 28 for reports of a fight.

Court documents say police saw Timothy Rosario, 29, of Trafford, about to hit another man with a large stick when they arrived.

Police said they ordered Rosario to drop his weapon and get on his knees. He complied and was taken into custody. A criminal complaint said Roasio told police, “I stabbed him in the head ... it was self-defense,” as they placed him in handcuffs.

The victim was found to have stab wounds on his head, stomach and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after telling police the incident began after an argument escalated into a fight.

A witness to the incident told officers that she heard the fighting and then saw Rosario run outside yelling, “I stabbed him.”

Rosaio faces an attempted homicide charge and multiple counts of aggravated assault, among others.

He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

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