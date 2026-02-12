Man accused of stabbing woman, holding 2 others against their will in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man is accused of stabbing a woman and holding two others against their will in Aliquippa on Wednesday.

Aliquippa police were called to the Towne Tower Apartments on Franklin Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for a person who’d been stabbed on the fifth floor, a Pennsylvania State Police report says.

Officers found a woman who’d been stabbed multiple times, and medics took her to an area hospital.

Investigators reportedly identified 45-year-old Odell Mills as the suspect. Officers found him at an apartment in Sheffield Towers on Superior Avenue and took him into custody.

Mills assaulted a second woman while inside that apartment, state police say. He also allegedly held that woman and another against their will, removing their phones and threatening them.

Mills is being heldin the Beaver County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, false imprisonment and related charges, state police say.

