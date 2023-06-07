Man accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of trading cards from Cranberry Township Target

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police say 33-year-old Grant Duss was stealing collectible Pokémon and baseball cards over a period of four weeks, stealing over $4,000 worth of goods from Target.

According to the affidavit, Duss stole from the Cranberry Target on nine different days. Some days, police say the Shaler Township man would steal from the store multiple times.

On one occasion, Duss stole five different times from the store on the same day. Police said he’d go to his car in between to change clothes, then he’d go back in to take more.

Police say Duss would use self-checkout and that he would “barcode switch,” meaning he placed the barcode of an item with lesser value over the barcode of an expensive item.

A Target employee helped identify and catch Duss, according to police.

“We are very lucky here in Cranberry because we have an on-site loss prevention person who I’m sure through inventory, discovered that these trading cards had been where it’s showing up short, and through video, they were able to determine that this was the actor,” Lt. Chuck Mascellino with the Cranberry Township police said.

Duss will be in court on June 30 for his preliminary hearing. Channel 11 did reached out to Target for comment, but did not hear back.

