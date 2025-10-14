Man accused of threatening to shoot neighbors over parking space dispute in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — A dispute along School Street in Verona escalated when police say a man threatened to shoot his neighbors over a parking space.

According to police, Shaz Wilburn threatened a neighbor and two contractors because the contractor was apparently parking in front of Wilburn’s home, on a public street.

“It’s a public street. I mean, just because you live there doesn’t mean you own the street,” one neighbor told Channel 11.

Per court documents, when police tried to speak with Wilburn at his home, he spoke with them before slamming the door and running to the back of the house. Officers were unable to find him right away, but later located and arrested him.

Wilburn was taken to Allegheny County Jail. Investigators said he was also wanted in Monroeville for firearm offenses.

Wilburn now faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police and three counts of terroristic threats.

Verona neighbor Jeff Duschl says parking disputes like this should never escalate to this level.

“It’s terrible. I mean, I don’t know what to think of people’s reactions anymore… a simple parking dispute turns into someone threatening someone’s life,” Duschl said.

