Man accused of trespassing at Hempfield Township elementary school, bringing drugs on property

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of trespassing at West Hempfield Elementary School in Hempfield Township.

Court documents say Zachery Leonard, 30, was on school property and refusing to leave on Thursday morning.

School officials told police that he entered the building while students were being dropped off. The school police told him to leave, but he allegedly refused.

Police paperwork says that school police found a plastic bag of suspected crystal meth that Leonard discarded on the property.

Leonard was arrested and taken to Pennsylvania State Police Headquarters in Greensburg.

