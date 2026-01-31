‘Man am I gonna miss her’: Michael Keaton pays tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton shared a tribute to his co-star and friend Catherine O’Hara after her death at age 71.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Home Alone’ actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with O’Hara. The caption said:

“We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her.”

O’Hara died Friday “following a brief illness,” according to her agency.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group