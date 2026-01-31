Local

‘Man am I gonna miss her’: Michael Keaton pays tribute to Catherine O’Hara

Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara Michael Keaton, left, and Catherine O'Hara presents the award for best makeup and hairstyling during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton shared a tribute to his co-star and friend Catherine O’Hara after her death at age 71.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself with O’Hara. The caption said:

“We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her.”

O’Hara died Friday “following a brief illness,” according to her agency.

