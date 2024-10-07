Man arrested after Kennywood fight, allegedly assaulting police

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A fight at Kennywood quickly escalated during Saturday’s Phantom Fall Fest, leaving several police officers hurt while trying to break it up.

Court documents say Allegheny County police were working as security detail when park security requested assistance in dealing with a fight. They saw a woman pushing a man, later identified as Jabari Wilson Jr.

Police tried to separate the two and ordered Wilson to back up. Investigators say Wilson slapped one of the officers’ hands, wouldn’t cooperate with police and began fighting with them. They eventually took him to the ground as he held onto officers and wrestled with them while in handcuffs.

Court documents say at least three officers reported minor injuries that happened during and after the arrest. Officers said they also witnessed Wilson screaming sexual profanities at underage girls inside the park.

This incident comes two months after a teenage employee says he was attacked while leaving the park after his shift and two years after a triple shooting inside the park.

Kennywood’s parent company, Palace Entertainment, released the following statement:

“The safety and security of our guests and our team members is our top priority. All additional questions regarding this matter should be directed to the Allegheny County Police Department.”

Wilson faces several charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group