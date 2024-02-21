Man arrested after SWAT situation in Spring Garden

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Spring Garden on Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh police responded to the 1200 block of Seidle Street to serve a protection from abuse order on the suspect.

Once on scene, family members in the home confirmed the suspect had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions.

The suspect barricaded himself on the second floor of the home. Family members inside were safely evacuated.

SWAT was called to the scene and tried to make contact with the suspect.

Police said the suspect accessed the roof through an upper-story window and tried to elude police. He was taken into custody just before 9 p.m.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

Pittsburgh police said charges are pending.

