Local

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting teacher outside Allegheny County elementary school

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a local teacher as she left the elementary school where she works.

The assault took place outside Barrett Elementary School in Homestead around 3:20 p.m., when a man, later identified as Ibrahim Hamisu, 28, assaulted a teacher who said she had never seen him before, according to the complaint.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has details from the complaint live from the Breaking News Desk through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

An officer reviewed surveillance video from a school camera, which matched what the teacher said happened, according to the criminal complaint.

Hamisu is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Steel Valley School District for comment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says
  • ‘Pharmageddon’: Pharmacists, techs to walk out in some states to protest unsafe working conditions
  • Big Ben wants Byron Leftwich as next Steelers OC
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after robbery on IUP campus; officer fires shot while responding
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read