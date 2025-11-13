Man arrested in Allegheny County after probation violation for manslaughter conviction

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man convicted of manslaughter was arrested in Allegheny County after a probation violation.

Joshua Fitzpatrick, 37, was previously convicted of aggravated involuntary manslaughter in Virginia, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of his suspended sentence, Fitzpatrick was transferred to South Carolina for work purposes and permitted to travel to Pennsylvania as part of his employment, the sheriff’s office says.

This week, officials say, Allegheny County detectives were notified that Fitzpatrick had violated his suspended sentence agreement and was staying in a North Fayette Township hotel.

Detectives reportedly found Fitzpatrick in the hotel just before 6:30 a.m. and arrested him.

Fitzpatrick was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He will be extradited to Virginia.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group