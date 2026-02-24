Man arrested, charged with delivering fentanyl that caused Scott Township man’s death

PITCAIRN, Pa. — An Allegheny County man has been arrested and charged with delivering drugs that caused another man’s death.

Attorney General Dave Sunday said Brennon Ely, 40, was arrested at a home in Pitcairn.

He is charged in connection with the death of a Scott Township man who was found dead inside a home in March, 2025. The AG has not provided that man’s identity at this time.

Investigators said Ely provided the victim with bags of fentanyl/heroin called “Carlitos Way.” Those bags were found in the same house as the victim.

“Those who deal deadly poisons for profit will be held accountable for the heartache and devastation they cause,” Attorney General Sunday said. “With our partners, we determined this defendant provided the fatal fentanyl dose that took the life of a father.”

Sunday said Ely also sold drugs to an undercover agent before his arrest. During this exchange, investigators said, he brought a small child with him.

After Ely’s arrest, police searched his vehicle. The AG’s office said they found multiple bricks labeled with the “Carlito’s Way” stamps.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

