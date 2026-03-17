Man accused of exposing himself to women at local park

PITTSBURGH — Families who frequent a local park say they’re being terrorized and harassed by a man exposing himself to them.

Pittsburgh Police tell Channel 11 several people reported the man’s lewd behavior in different parts of Riverview Park in the city’s Perry North neighborhood.

“I think it’s awful and just absolutely wrong,” Danielle Engstrom tells Channel 11.

Channel 11’s Amy Hudak learned why police believe this most recent report from Riverview Park could just be one of several. Catch her report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

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