Man arrested in death of Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested Saturday for the death of a pregnant Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced the arrest of Shawn Cranston, 52, of Corry, early Saturday. Online court documents show he’s charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass.

He was denied bail and is being held at the Crawford County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing that’s currently scheduled for March 15.

His arrest comes five days after police began investigating the death of Rebekah Byler, 23, who was found dead at her home on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County. The Associated Press reports a relative and a family friend discovered her body in the living room. Two young children at the home were not harmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group