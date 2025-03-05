Local

Man arrested in Fayette County task force operation where authorities found 90 grams of cocaine

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Fayette County man is behind bars and facing numerous drug charges.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office says Albert Greeley, 43, was arrested during a task force operation involving Uniontown police and state police.

During that operation, authorities found 90 grams of cocaine, $1,800 in cash, marijuana products and other drug paraphernalia.

Greeley faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

