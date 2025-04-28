Local

Man arrives at Pittsburgh hospital shot in neck

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Lafayette Ave Shooting Scene
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Perry South area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police were sent to the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue on Monday afternoon for a 12-round ShotSpotter.

Soon after, a man arrived at an area hospital shot in the neck. He’s in critical condition.

Violent Crime Unit Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                   

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read