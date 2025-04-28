Man arrives at Pittsburgh hospital shot in neck

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Pittsburgh’s Perry South area.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety official says police were sent to the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue on Monday afternoon for a 12-round ShotSpotter.

Soon after, a man arrived at an area hospital shot in the neck. He’s in critical condition.

Violent Crime Unit Detectives are investigating the shooting.

